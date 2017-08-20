-
2017 Wyndham Championship, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV schedule
August 20, 2017
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
On Course
Big 3 observations from Round 3 at Sedgefield Country Club
In the final event before the FedExCup Playoffs, players are vying for position. Who will make the Top 125 and claim their spot in the FedExCup Playoffs?
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
PGA TOUR LIVE: CBS Simulcast (2:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET).
Telecast: CBS (3 - 6 p.m. ET)
PGA TOUR Radio: Listen Free (1 - 6 p.m. ET)
NOTABLE PAIRINGS
Harold Varner III, Davis Love III
1:30 p.m. off the 1st tee
Ollie Schniederjans, Webb Simpson
1:50 p.m. ET off the 1st tee
Kevin Na, Henrik Stenson
2:00 p.m. ET off the 1st tee
