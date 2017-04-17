Monday qualifiers: Valero Texas Open

Wesley McClain is getting good at this Monday qualifying thing.

The University of Houston alumnus qualified for his second consecutive PGA TOUR event by shooting 9-under 63 on Monday at The Club at Comanche Trace in Kerrville, Texas.

McClain also fired 63 three weeks ago to qualify for the Shell Houston Open. He shot 68-76-80 to finish 80th in his PGA TOUR debut before missing the 54-hole cut. McClain, 25, is a 2014 economics graduate of the University of Houston. He played PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2016, posting two top-10s in 11 starts.

Former PGA TOUR winner Ted Purdy shot 64 on Monday to finish second in the qualifier. This is Purdy’s third start of the season. He also Monday qualified for the Safeway Open and played in the Sanderson Farms Championship; he missed the cut in both starts. Purdy, 43, won the 2005 AT&T Byron Nelson. He also won on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2013 and on the Web.com Tour in 2003.

Joshua Brock, 28, will make his second PGA TOUR start after shooting 65 on Monday. He missed the cut in the 2009 U.S. Open after qualifying for the tournament while still an amateur. Brock has made four career starts on the Web.com Tour, missing the cut in all of them.

Zach Cabra, 24, nabbed the final spot in a playoff over former University of Texas player Lance Lopez, who Monday qualified for this event two years ago (MC). Cabra played college golf at Sam Houston State. Cabra and Lopez both shot 67 on Monday.

2016-17 Monday qualifiers

Qualifiers: 51

Made cut: 14 (27.5%)

Top-25s: 4 (7.8%)

Top-10s: 0

Best finish: T11, Keith Mitchell at Valspar Championship

Shell Houston Open qualifiers

T23. Andres Gonzales, 75-67-75-66

80. Wesley McClain, 68-76-78 (MDF)

MC. Riley Arp, 72-74

MC. Jason Gore, 79-70