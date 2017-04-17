Fans can vote on most challenging PGA TOUR shots in new MetLife MatchUp

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Saving par from a buried lie in a bunker at the Valero Texas Open … Cutting a shot from the trees to hit the green at the FedEx St. Jude Classic … Escaping from a water hazard at the AT&T Byron Nelson. PGA TOUR players might make this look easy most of the time, but each tournament has situations like these and others that require skillful navigation.



MetLife and the PGA TOUR are launching a new broadcast feature – the MetLife MatchUp – to recognize the pros who best utilize their skills and experience to navigate the TOUR’s most demanding holes and adapt to challenging situations. This feature is designed to engage fans around the world in a season-long contest whose winner is only determined at the end of a season of challenging holes and courses.



Each weekend at select events broadcast by CBS, the two players who best navigate challenging situations will be recognized. Those two players will then be highlighted on PGATOUR.COM/MetLife and compete head-to-head in the weekly MetLife MatchUp, where fans worldwide can cast votes for the shot they feel was best navigated. These fan-selected winning shots over the course of the season will then be pitted against each other in early August when fans once again cast their votes to determine the MetLife MatchUp season winner and recipient of a $1 million prize. For more information, please visit PGATOUR.COM/MetLife.

“We see the MetLife MatchUp as a great analogy for what we at MetLife do in partnership everyday with our customers – navigating the tough twists and turns of life,” said Esther Lee, MetLife global chief marketing officer. “We also know that our customers around the world – especially our corporate customers – are fans of golf and the PGA TOUR, so this program also gives us another way to reach and engage them.”

The MetLife MatchUp is the driver of a new extension and expansion of MetLife’s Official Marketing Partnership that runs through 2020. MetLife, which became the “Official Life Insurance Company of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions” in 2013, will add a second category of “An Official Worksite Benefits Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.”

“MetLife has developed an engaging program for fans and players that will highlight the extraordinary skills of PGA TOUR players and their ability to adapt to ever-changing situations during competition,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President of Sponsorship and Partnerships. “We’re excited to introduce the MetLife MatchUp as a featured component of our sponsorship extension with MetLife.”